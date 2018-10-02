Jasper residents and local emergency responders came together on Tuesday evening to hold a local celebration of National Night Out Against Crime.
The event was hosted by and at the Jasper Police Department on South Main Street. Among the agencies joining Jasper Police were the Jasper Fire Department, the Jasper County Sheriff's Department, Precinct 2 Constable Niles Nichols, the Jasper County Emergency Corps, an Air Rescue helicopter crew, and Care Plus EMS.
Food was served by employees of the Jasper WalMart and the Jasper County Sheriff's Department.
Dominic A. Limbrick on Friday 7th September 2018 graduated from the RTC – Recruit Training Command, the Navy’s only Boot camp. The United States Navy announced he was no longer a recruit but now a United States Sailor.
There were 782 divided into 11 divisions at graduation. Limbrick was one of 69 in his Division – “944”. During his time he took on the positions of Rail Guard then Honor Guard. He passed the delayed entry program test and his first physical fitness assessment to be advanced to an E-2 and then his recruit division commanders advanced him again to the next level as an E-3, the highest you can go in Boot camp. He was one of only six that received a promotion to E-3 in his division. He takes on the duty as an Electricians Mate.
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department said on Tuesday that they have filed criminal charges against one person, while three others have been released following the execution of a search warrant on Monday.
Deputies detained four people who were found inside an apartment on Olive Street near Main Street after Sheriff Mitchel Newman said that marijuana and a stolen firearm were found in the residence.
A weekend traffic stop in Vernon Parish has netted a large amount of marijuana, one weapon, and one arrest. Sheriff Sam Craft on Tuesday identified the suspect as 31-year-old Nicholas Oswaldo Garcia, of Gross Tete, Louisiana.
According to Craft, the Vernon Parish Narcotics Task Force, including Deputy Kevin Alley and his K-9 partner “Shelia”, pulled over Garcia for speeding on Highway 117, and they began to suspect that something was suspicious.
Sayge Poindexter is the daughter of Jessica and Mike Poindexter and a 2018 graduate from Brookeland High School. After graduation Sayge reported to Parris Island, South Carolina where she was assigned to the 4th Recruit Battalion, Platoon 4037 Oscar Company, here she began her basic training to go from a Recruit to a United States Marine. On September the 15thst of 2018 Sayge was awarded her Eagle, Globe and Anchor insignia signifying the transition from Recruit to United States Marine. This only happens after the Recruit completes basic training and the Marine Corp Crucible. The Crucible is a test every recruit must go through to become a Marine. It tests every recruit physically, mentally and morally and is the defining experience of recruit training. The Crucible takes place over 54-hours and includes food and sleep deprivation and over 45 miles of marching. On September the 21st of 2018 Sayge graduated from basic training at Parris Island as a United States Marine.
At the end of her much deserved leave time Sayge will report to Marine Corp Base Camp Pendleton located in California and train there for 30 days. Upon completion of this training she will report to the Navy and Marine Corp Intelligence Training Center located at Dam Neck, Virginia where she will begin training in the field of Intelligence. Semper Fidelis “Always Faithful”
Four people are in custody following a drug raid on Olive Street here in Jasper.
Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman and his deputies converged on a home in an apartment complex at 156 Olive, near the intersection of Main Street, shortly before 3:00 pm on Monday with a search warrant in hand and within a short time had made the arrests
A gray rainy weekend finally yielded to a beautiful sunset on Sunday evening. Local residents who happened to be on the Lowe's and WalMart parking lots in Jasper were stopped in their tracks as they gazed toward the western sky and took in the sight of fiery hues of orange and red against a darkening sky.
Here at KJAS, we recorded only one-third of an inch of rain on Sunday afternoon, but the rain combined with the very low hanging clouds on Saturday were enough to cancel the 13th Annual Jasper Air Show.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and other federal entities have announced that a nationwide test of the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) and Emergency Alert System (EAS) over cell phones will be conducted on Wednesday afternoon. Federal officials say the test alert will be activated at 1:18 p.m. Central Daylight Time.
According to the FEMA website, “Cell towers will broadcast the Wireless Emergency Alert test for approximately 30 minutes beginning at 2:18 p.m. EDT (1:18 p.m. CDT). During this time, WEA compatible cell phones that are switched on, within range of an active cell tower, and whose wireless provider participates in WEA should be capable of receiving the test message. Some cell phones will not receive the test message, and cell phones should only receive the message once”.
Burkeville Fire Chief Charles Duckworth said fortunately there were no injuries in a late Saturday night crash, but his firefighters and a towing crew worked well into Sunday morning trying to get a car up out of a soggy mess.
According to Chief Duckworth, the accident occurred at about 10:30 on Highway 63 East near County Road 2118. Duckworth said a car went off of the highway and went behind the guardrail at the beginning of the Burr Ferry Bridge. It landed below in a boggy water-logged patch of ground.
A Jasper father and his young son were injured in an early Sunday evening accident involving the all-terrain vehicle they were riding. It happened at about 5:00 on Hi Truitt Road, about 150 feet north of the Jasper city limits.
Family members and neighbors at the scene said that the pair was traveling southbound on their Yamaha 660-R 4-wheeler when they hit a large puddle of water in the middle of the road. The ATV flipped forward, end-over-end, throwing both the man and child off.
I hope this rain will give us a little break from the heat; but be sure and empty any standing water from around your place as this is a breeding ground for those pesky mosquitos; they’re awful! I kept up the family tradition this morning of always going hunting on opening morning of squirrel season but I sure didn’t have any luck. This “hunting opening morning” tradition has been upheld by me since my early school days. Most everyone knew about it, but not all agreed with it, nor gave their consent. I distinctly remember the year that one of my coaches gave me an early warning that I better forego the hunting and show up for school or there would be a paddling in my near future. Well, I kept the tradition and the coach kept his word.
We got a call from someone on Church Street stating they had some property stolen. It appears that two gas cans, a roll of wire, and a game camera had been taken, but not before the game camera automatically sent a picture of the perpetrator to the owner’s phone; this is technology at its finest! We ALL need one of these cameras.
The Jasper Bulldogs are on fire this year, chalking up their fifth straight blowout in a 41-6 runaway at LaMarque on Friday night, and they improve to 5-0 on the season as they get ready to face old nemesis West Orange-Stark in Jasper on Friday, October 5th.
Jasper scored on every offensive possession in the first half, and also for the second consecutive week the Dawg defense got their own score on a turnover.
Jasper 41, LaMarque 6
Newton 51, Gilmer 31
Several fire departments were involved in battling a Friday afternoon blaze that destroyed a large home and shop near Roganville. At about 3:00 911 dispatchers received reports of smoke and flames coming from a shop in the 12,000 block of Highway 96 between Jasper and Kirbyville.
Roganville firefighters were first on scene and reported that not only was the shop burning, but also the adjacent house, which was the Word Downs residence.
Newton County Sheriff Billy Rowles said on Friday that an all-terrain vehicle that had been previously stolen has been stolen yet again – but this time it was taken from the sheriff’s department’s evidence yard.
According to Rowles, sometime between sunset on Thursday and sunrise on Friday, someone got into the evidence lot and took 2016 Polaris RZR side-by-side. It was described as being black with orange and silver graphics.
You have been nominated to "Walk a Mile in Her Shoes'' for charity, on Tuesday, October 16th, from 5:00pm-7:00pm on the Courthouse square in downtown Jasper.
You don't want to miss the event of the season! Saturday, October 6th, the Jasper Chamber of Commerce will host the Dam2Dam Saddle and Paddle Ride and Family Fun Day. Kayakers and cyclists will pedal/paddle their hardest to get to Martin Dies State Park on Dam B.
Compassion Hospice has invited their patients, families, local businesses, nursing homes, and senior citizens to their First Annual Compassion Hospice Senior Fishing Expo 2018. The event will be at St. Michaels Catholic Church, located at 2898 US Highway 190 West in Jasper. The event will be Friday October 12th, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
The graduating class of 1998 will be celebrating their 20 year class reunion Friday, October 12 & Saturday, October 13th at the newly opened Jasper Country Club and Event Center, located on Highway 96 North, here in Jasper.
The Pineywoods Safe House, a shelter in Jasper women and children, will hold a fundraiser at Sandy Creek Park on Saturday, October 6th from 10:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Family Services of Southeast Texas and PINEY WOODS SAFE HOUSE, announce their PURPLE RALLY – A Day of Unity Against Domestic Violence will be held on Saturday, October 6, from 12:00 pm until 6:30 pm at the SANDY CREEK PARK, in Jasper, Texas. This will be a great day for families to come out and enjoy good food and have fun listening to live music provided by Bretten Low, Lighthouse, and Lost But Found. Activities include Face Painting, a Mechanical Bull, a Silent Auction and a Bachelor’s Auction. Bikers Against Child Abuse will be there as well as Piney Woods Safe House’s Red Ladies. The evening will end with a Candlelight Vigil in honor of the women whose lives were taken through domestic violence. GUESTS SHOULD BRING THEIR OWN LAWN CHAIRS.
Come join the fun and support our local first responders and surrounding businesses during the annual “National Night Out” Tuesday, October 2nd, 2018 starting at 6pm at the Jasper Police Department on South Main Street.
This week our student of the week is Christasia Collins .She is an office aide for Mrs. Wilgus who says “Christasia is always eager to help. She is the first one to volunteer with any office duties.” Christasia loves sports and her favorite subject is Math. She is the daughter of Felicia Amacker & Christopher Collins.
This week our player of the week is Emma Stewart. Emma puts forth all her effort in every practice. She pushes out of her comfort zone to do what is asked of her to make her team better. She is working hard daily to be the best she can be. Emma enjoys sports and her pets in her spare time. She is the daughter of Craig & Erica Stewart.
Mt. Zion C.M.E Church- Shankleville will be celebrating 150 years of worship. Pastor Gwendolen Cannon invites everyone to attend this celebration October 21st @3pm. Rev Armond Cauley of Armstr…
