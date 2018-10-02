



I hope this rain will give us a little break from the heat; but be sure and empty any standing water from around your place as this is a breeding ground for those pesky mosquitos; they’re awful! I kept up the family tradition this morning of always going hunting on opening morning of squirrel season but I sure didn’t have any luck. This “hunting opening morning” tradition has been upheld by me since my early school days. Most everyone knew about it, but not all agreed with it, nor gave their consent. I distinctly remember the year that one of my coaches gave me an early warning that I better forego the hunting and show up for school or there would be a paddling in my near future. Well, I kept the tradition and the coach kept his word.

We got a call from someone on Church Street stating they had some property stolen. It appears that two gas cans, a roll of wire, and a game camera had been taken, but not before the game camera automatically sent a picture of the perpetrator to the owner’s phone; this is technology at its finest! We ALL need one of these cameras.